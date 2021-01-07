Downtown house fire forces evacuation

A fire at a downtown house drew a large response from firefighters to the area of 7th Ave. N. and N. 27th St. shortly after noon on Thursday.

As many as six fire trucks and multiple ambulances were on scene at a home next to the downtown Hardee's restaurant as smoke could be seen coming from the basement.

Firefighters broke open multiple exterior doors as they worked to clear the building of occupants. One occupant was being tended to by first responders on the scene.

Lunch rush traffic on N. 27th St. was being redirected as first responders worked in the area.

Officials were not immediately available for further information.

— This story will be updated

