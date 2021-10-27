Downtown low barrier shelter works better than anticipated, will continue operations

Off The Streets, the low-barrier shelter that opened last fall in downtown Billings, will continue operating after showing significant success and seeing a continued strong demand for services.
"This has been a really busy shelter," said Wyeth Friday, planning director for the city of Billings. "The demand has been so great in the community that it was clear it needed to operate another season."
The community groups that help run Off The Streets hope they'll get the financial support they need to keep operating.
"It's going to require community support," said Kari Boiter, executive director of Continuum of Care.
Off The Streets is a last-resort shelter set up last fall by Continuum of Care, a group of more than 20 local organizations that assist, manage or treat members of Billings' vulnerable and transient populations. The shelter is housed in the former Western Inn downtown.
Those who use Off The Streets have to check in every evening and leave every morning. When they arrive they're screened by the Community Crisis Center and can be diverted to other Billings shelters if they qualify.
Since opening last October, Off The Streets has shown remarkable success.
"These guys are doing a great job deflecting, deferring and keeping problematic individuals — or people who would be out on the streets — off the streets," Billings Police Chief Rich St. John told the City Council this week.
To illustrate, St. John pointed to the low number of service calls the police department received over the last 12 months from the shelter. In all, Billings PD received 46 calls for service from Off The Streets, an average of roughly one a week, St. John said.
By comparison, St. John pointed to the high number of service calls the department received from two other shelters over the last 12 months. One generated 312 calls for service and the other generated 361 calls, he said.
The top three calls that originated from Off The Streets were for disturbances, suspicious activity and trespassing, and they originated from shelter staff.
"That means you've got a staff that's paying attention and holding (shelter residents) accountable," St. John said.
Initially Off The Streets was only going to be open a year. It was launched last October in part with federal COVID-19 and FEMA dollars. The community needed a place that could function as a quarantine and isolation center for members of the homeless or transient populations who were tested for COVID-19 and didn't have a safe place to isolate.
HAB Development, an arm of the Housing Authority of Billings, had purchased the former Western Inn on Second Avenue North prior to the pandemic and the building, with its individual rooms, seemed like the perfect place to quarantine and isolate transient and homeless COVID contacts.
Continuum of Care is still waiting for reimbursements from those federal agencies.
The rest of the space at the shelter was then designed to facilitate low-barrier housing for those who were unable to find shelter elsewhere in Billings, particularly during the winter when cold and inclement overnight weather can be deadly.
Demand for the services provided by Off The Streets is still high and community and public safety leaders see the need for it to continue operating. However, to do so it'll need some kind of funding from the community, Boiter said.
The federal dollars only support the COVID isolation operations.
To help the building remain operable, Continuum of Care will receive a $450,000 federal Community Development Block Grant. The funds will be used to keep the shelter's aging boiler operational through the winter, install more modern heating and cooling units in individual rooms and make other repairs to the building.