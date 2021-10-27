Downtown low barrier shelter works better than anticipated, will continue operations

Since opening last October, Off The Streets has shown remarkable success.

"These guys are doing a great job deflecting, deferring and keeping problematic individuals — or people who would be out on the streets — off the streets," Billings Police Chief Rich St. John told the City Council this week.

To illustrate, St. John pointed to the low number of service calls the police department received over the last 12 months from the shelter. In all, Billings PD received 46 calls for service from Off The Streets, an average of roughly one a week, St. John said.

By comparison, St. John pointed to the high number of service calls the department received from two other shelters over the last 12 months. One generated 312 calls for service and the other generated 361 calls, he said.

The top three calls that originated from Off The Streets were for disturbances, suspicious activity and trespassing, and they originated from shelter staff.

"That means you've got a staff that's paying attention and holding (shelter residents) accountable," St. John said.