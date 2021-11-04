Downtown stabbing suspect ID'd, charged with 8 felonies

Bird then left the restaurant, possibly because he was being shoved or chased out, police said. He is alleged to have started confronting people on the sidewalk and he possibly demanded money from passersby.

Bird then reentered the restaurant and injured two more employees, said BPD Sgt. Clyde Reid Wednesday night.

When the first police officers arrived, charges say they found several people in a state of “shock and hysteria”. The cops entered the kitchen and found two men covered in blood grappling with Bird. One of those men was BPD Detective Raschkow, according to charges.

One of the two responding cops then used a Taser on Bird, but he continued to resist commands to put his hands behind his back. After the three cops wrestled with Bird while employees told them he still had a knife under him, they eventually freed Bird’s arms and he was arrested.

In total, five people were wounded and three were taken to area hospitals. One victim sustained wounds to the neck, another was stabbed in the chest and back, and the third had his arm slashed.