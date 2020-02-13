Dozens of groups to coordinate in tackling substance abuse, related crimes in Yellowstone County

A coalition of 89 public and private organizations in Yellowstone County announced an action plan Wednesday aimed at reducing drug-related crime partly by increasing resources available for the growing number of people struggling with substance abuse.
The group Yellowstone Substance Abuse Connect intends to follow the plan through 2023.
One strategy includes increasing the community’s ability to work collectively to address and prevent substance abuse. A second strategy diverts people from drug crime “through access to effective and appropriate level of care/treatment,” according to the plan. A prevention component is meant to “increase access to effective substance abuse prevention for all youth and adults and for those at high risk for methamphetamine initiation.”
Actions include:
- Setting up a crisis line.
- Piloting a mobile crisis response program in which a law enforcement officer and a behavioral health professional could respond to a crime involving substance abuse.
- Additional training for law enforcement and first responders.
- Forming a task force to improve transitions for people with substance use issues to shelters and housing.
- Examining issues related to increased caseloads for probation and parole officers and looking at new revocation standards.
- Advocating for the Department of Corrections to allow for Medication Assisted Treatment.
- Development of evidence-based guidelines for screening and managing risk of violence among meth users.
Before the plan was unveiled during the gathering at St. Vincent Healthcare, U.S. Attorney for Montana Kurt Alme invited Stacey Schumer to tell her story.
Beginning with being sexually assaulted by an adult while she was a 15-year-old growing up in Wyoming, Schumer outlined a life that moved through multiple instances of abusive relationships, substance abuse, denial, pregnancy, theft, arrest and confusion.
After she was beaten and choked outside the Billings Heights Taco John’s for lack of drug money, Schumer said her abuser called the police on her. The police arrived and arrested him. The abuser then pointed the finger at her, and she showed all the paraphernalia she had. She was jailed for the first time in her life.
She hadn't expected to land in jail, and she feared the heroin withdrawal she would go through while in custody.
"That was like the most terrifying thing. And I know I’m going to go into withdrawal from heroin," she said.
A month earlier, she had given birth to twins. "So boom, all of this stuff hits me, and I’m like, ‘I. Am. Dying.’ I felt like I was dying. And I was put in a jail cell.”
Schumer said she found support from another inmate who was familiar with the system. The inmate told her she would probably be released after she had seen a judge, and encouraged her to seek help. Instead, she was released in downtown Billings, reconnected with her drug dealers and 10 days later was in jail again, she said.
Schumer has since graduated from Yellowstone County Drug Treatment Court.
Yellowstone Substance Abuse Connect has received $1.2 million in federal funding.
Drug-related issues in Yellowstone County have been growing for years. An estimated 53% of Yellowstone County residents have been negatively affected by substance abuse, according to a recent Community Health Needs Assessment Report produced through a partnership between St. Vincent Healthcare, RiverStone Health and the Billings Clinic. That compares to 37% of people nationally.
Since the Department of Justice announced its Project Safe Neighborhoods initiative in April 2018, there have been 227 pounds of meth seized, with a street value of $1.7 million, in Yellowstone County as of December 2019.
Among the dozens of organizations involved in the action plan are the United Way of Yellowstone County, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Montana, the Billings Police Department, Billings School District 2, the City of Billings, St. Vincent Healthcare, RiverStone Health, Rimrock, the Billings Clinic, Rocky Mountain Tribal Leaders, Yellowstone County, the Montana Department of Corrections Probation and Parole Division and the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office.