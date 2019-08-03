Montana’s 2010 census showed that Montana is home to approximately 175 centenarians and that it is one of the fastest growing segments of our aging population.
The Department of Public Health and Human Services seeks to honor Montana centenarians during the 51st annual Governor’s Conference on Aging, taking place Sept. 24-26, at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center. According to a news release from DPHHS, centenarians will be honored at a late afternoon banquet starting at 4:45 p.m. on Sept. 24
DPHHS is asking Montanans who will turn age 100 as of Dec. 31, 2019 or those who are already over the age of 100 to submit their name and a brief profile.
All centenarians who submit information will receive a recognition proclamation from Gov. Steve Bullock.
Centenarians, or friends or family members, are encouraged to supply DPHHS with the following information by Friday, Aug. 30, so they can be recognized.
Submissions should include:
- Centenarian's name.
- Contact person (who to send certificate to).
- Contact person’s phone number and email address.
- Mailing address (where to send the certificate).
- Birth date of centenarian.
- Is centenarian a World War II Veteran?
- Where was centenarian born?
- If not born in Montana, how did centenarian wind up in Montana?
- What is centenarian's secret to longevity?
- What has been the most amazing life event?
- What is their favorite quote?
- Any additional interesting information about the centenarian.
The first five items are required in order to receive a certificate. Anyone planning to attend the centenarian banquet should also provide a picture of the centenarian when submitting profile information.
Send information by mailing it to Governor’s Conference on Aging-Centenarians, DPHHS-SLTC, P.O. Box 4210, Helena, MT 59604-4210; by emailing it to jstoeckel@mt.gov; or submitting it online at dphhs.mt.gov/sltc/aging/centenarians.
Registration for the conference is open. For more information about the event, including how to register, go to dphhs.mt.gov/sltc/aging/governorsconferenceonaging. Individuals may also call 800-332-2272 and ask for the Office on Aging, or call 406-444-6061.