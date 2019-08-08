The driver of a car died after driving into a ditch and crashing into a train bridge abutment on Billings' far West End on Thursday.
The SUV traveling westbound on King Ave West caught fire in the crash that was called in around 4:15 p.m., damaging part of the railroad bridge above.
The crash was called in at Folsom Road, a residential street between 80th Street West and 72nd Street West north of King Avenue West.
The only occupant in the SUV, the driver, was believed to be killed on impact as it traveled into a roadside ditch, crashed into the bridge abutment and later rested with its front facing the road. Flames from the car fire were high enough to reach the railroad bridge and engulfed a portion of the railway.
It wasn't clear what caused the driver to crash. No other vehicles appeared to be involved, and there were no skid marks on the road.
According to Capt. Keith Edgell with Montana Highway Patrol, the SUV was traveling at 60 miles per hour. The high-speed crash caused the internal compartments of the front of the car to break into the cab.
Edgell said that the driver was unidentifiable, and portions of the car, including its license plates, were burned as well. Fire crews will attempt to cut through the car to access the car’s VIN number.
“Unfortunately, when a car burns like that, the registration, the insurance, the plates, everything burns,” Edgell said.
BNSF will be inspecting the railway before trains can continue to travel in the area.
MHP, Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office, Laurel Volunteer Fire Department, Laurel Ambulance Services and BNSF Police responded to the crash.
Roads were closed where both 72nd Street West and 80th Street West met King Avenue West. The Montana Department of Transportation advised drivers find alternate routes around the area during the closure.