Driver dies after hitting horse in roadway

CROW AGENCY — A man driving westbound on Highway 212 in Big Horn County was killed trying to avoid a group of horses that had wandered into the road.

The man, 67, was driving a Volkswagen Jetta just west of Crow Agency shortly before 11 p.m. when "several horses" appeared on the road, said a Montana Highway Patrol spokeswoman. 

As the driver attempted to avoid the group of horses, he collided with one, totaling his car. The wreck, which happened at 10:52 p.m., killed the driver, according to the MHP. The accident report did not include the fate of the horse. 

Highway patrol will release the man's identity once it notifies his family. 

