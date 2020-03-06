Driver dies after hitting horse in roadway

CROW AGENCY — A man driving westbound on Highway 212 in Big Horn County was killed trying to avoid a group of horses that had wandered into the road.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The man, 67, was driving a Volkswagen Jetta just west of Crow Agency shortly before 11 p.m. when "several horses" appeared on the road, said a Montana Highway Patrol spokeswoman.

As the driver attempted to avoid the group of horses, he collided with one, totaling his car. The wreck, which happened at 10:52 p.m., killed the driver, according to the MHP. The accident report did not include the fate of the horse.

Highway patrol will release the man's identity once it notifies his family.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 22 Angry 5

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.