The driver of the pickup that crashed into a car on Rimrock Road in February 2021, killing the teenage driver and severely injuring her younger sister, pleaded guilty Thursday to two counts of criminal endangerment.

In the plea agreement, Christian James Harshbarger, 21, was sentenced to 15 years in community placement with 10 years suspended. The community placement designation means that Harshbarger will likely serve his sentence in a prerelease center.

The wreck that led to the sentencing happened at the intersection where Virginia Lane meets Rimrock Road, notorious for its low-visibility due to a large stucco privacy wall that obstructs the view to oncoming traffic for drivers turning left from Virginia onto Rimrock.

"That intersection was dangerous and everyone knew it," said Hallie Bishop, the county prosecutor on the case.

On Feb. 2, 2021, Christine Croft, a junior at Senior High, and her younger sister Emma, were waiting at that intersection to turn left onto Rimrock from Virginia. As Christine pulled forward to get better visibility around the wall, Harshbarger, travelling down Rimrock in his pickup, struck the Croft's car, killing Christine and severely injuring Emma.

The wreck led to a lawsuit against the city and an update to the intersection, which now has a traffic light.

The plea agreement was reached and mutually agreed on by prosecutors, the Croft family and Harshbarger's attorneys, a factor noted numerous times through the hearing.

"The Croft family ... believes the defendant needed to be held accountable, but recognize he's not wholly to blame," Bishop said.

Michelle Croft, Christine's mother, testified at the hearing, reading a statement in which she spoke of the irreversible impact Christine's death has created, the profound damage and heartbreak experienced in different and individual ways within her family and the loss of everything Christine's life could have been.

But she also expressed hope that Harshbarger could grow and change from the experience.

"His sentencing should reflect the effects of his decisions and actions that day," she told the court. "We wouldn't want Mr. Harshbarger's life ruined but we hope he recognizes his role in this event. We hope he takes the opportunities before him and uses them as a catalyst for good."

Harshbarger made his own statement to the court.

"I would like to say I'm deeply sorry for the actions I took that day," he said. "I will follow the plea agreement to the fullest extent not because I am told to but because I believe it is the right thing to do by the Croft family, this court and myself as a man."

As part of Harshbarger's sentence, he will also be required to perform 500 hours of community service, something Judge Rod Souza told him could include presentations to teenage drivers where he uses his poor decisions as a lesson for them.

"That's probably the best thing you can do," Souza said. "Mrs. Croft expressed her hope that you could use this as catalyst for good. That's my hope as well.