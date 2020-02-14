Driver taken to hospital after crash on South Side

A driver was taken to the hospital with possible injuries after a crash occurred on Billings' South Side Friday night.
-
-
Two cars collided at the intersection of South 27th Street and First Avenue South around 8:20 p.m. on Friday after one of the cars ran a red light, according to Billings Police Sgt. Glenn Gunther.
An earlier social media post by the Billings Police Department stated that the crash was a hit and run, however Gunther clarified that the driver of the other car involved drove their car down the street and waited for police.
Gunther said there are were no other reported injuries and that the intersection is now clear.
Mari Hall
Night General Assignment Reporter
