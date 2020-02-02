Drivers and passengers decline medical attention at midtown wreck

A two-car crash briefly blocked a busy intersection at midtown Billings on Sunday as roads iced over amid falling temperatures.

American Medical Response checked drivers and passengers involved in the crash at Central Avenue and 15th Street West, but everyone involved declined further medical treatment, according to Sgt. Harley Cagle.

Cagle said the driver of a westbound minivan would be cited for failing to stop at a red light.

Cagle said the roadway was too slippery and the minivan driver was unable to break in time, and ended up being struck by a northbound SUV that had a green light.

Cagle said the Billings Police Department's slick streets policy would be in effect until further notice Sunday night. Under that policy, police do not respond to minor traffic incidents. They do respond to traffic incidents with injuries, blocked intersections or suspected drunken driving.

