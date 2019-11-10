Drivers were asked by the Montana Department of Transportation to slow down Sunday on the interstate near Big Timber due to multiple crashes in the area.
Ice and black ice had been reported on I-90 in that area. Those conditions were the result of widespread snow across portions of central and eastern Montana.
In Billings snow accumulations measured between 1 and 2 inches, while other areas like Custer County saw upwards of 3 inches. From Nye to Red Lodge between 2 and 4 inches of snow accumulated during the day.
At about 1:45 p.m. a motor home overturned in the passing lane of eastbound I-90 about 9 mile west of the Big Timber Interchange. The road was "very icy," according to an MDT road report issued at about 2:03 p.m. Traffic afterwards was initially open in the driving lane only. The crash was reported at 1:45 p.m.
Earlier in the day a crash east of Big Timber on I-90 left a semi facing the wrong way in the passing lane and sent another vehicle off the roadway, according to the Montana Department of Transportation.
A Montana Highway Patrol incident listing online shows a crash with injury at the same location on westbound I-90.
The crash was reported at about 11:15 a.m. near mile marker 381 just past the Greycliff rest area.
The passing lane was initially blocked by the semi but as of 12:40 p.m. all lanes of traffic were open. Drivers were asked to slow down for emergency equipment on scene and expect delays, according to MDT.
Sunday's snow in Billings was preceded by a brief period of freezing drizzle that helped produce slick roads and surfaces throughout town. Temperatures slipped into the teens during the day.
Early Sunday evening National Weather Service meteorologist Tom Humphrey said that early morning temperatures Monday in Billings will likely hit single digits.
Billings should climb to right around freezing Monday, but winds in the area will make things feel colder, Humphrey said. A ridge of pressure appears that had been contributing to the recent weather patterns has shifted.
"So this looks like the last shot of cold air for a little bit," Humphrey said. Cold weather could return midway through next week, although that forecast remains uncertain, Humphrey said.
Billings will see daytime temperatures in the 40s Tuesday and Wednesday this week.