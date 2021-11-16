 Skip to main content
Dutcher inducted to the Rocky Mountain Association of Fairs Hall of Fame

Dutcher

Bill Dutcher is inducted to the Rocky Mountain Association of Fairs Hall of Fame at their convention in Billings in Nov.

 CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette

MontanaFair General Manager Bill Dutcher was inducted Friday to the Rocky Mountain Association of Fairs Hall of Fame during its annual convention in Billings. The RMAF represents fairs from 11 states and two provinces, including Montana, Idaho, Colorado, Wyoming, Washington, North and South Dakota, Nebraska, Utah, Oregon, Alberta, and Saskatchewan.

Dutcher, who served as the association’s president in 2018, was honored for his service to the fair industry during a celebration at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center.

“Thank you for all you have given me during my 40 years in the fair industry,” Dutcher said in a press release. “To be able to receive the honor in my own hometown makes it doubly special.”

A large amount of MontanaFair’s entertainment comes from the annual convention. Mighty Thomas Carnival owner, John Hanschen, presented the award to Dutcher at the event’s lunchtime recognition.

