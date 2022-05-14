E. Montana groups get EPA cash to help redevelop neglected properties

Money can't buy happiness, but it can give you a little confidence.

The EPA has awarded almost $1.5 million in grants to organizations in Billings, Harlowton and Lame Deer to help identify and mitigate properties previously affected by pollutants or contaminants for redevelopment.

"It builds confidence," said Zack Terakedis, director of the Billings Industrial Revitalization District, or BIRD.

In Billings, Big Sky Economic Development Authority received a $500,000 Brownfields Assessment Grant aimed at the East Billings Urban Renewal District, which is managed by the BIRD.

This is the fourth EPA brownfield grant that Big Sky Economic Development has received, totaling $1.5 million.

A brownfield is the EPA designation for a "property, expansion, redevelopment, or reuse ... complicated by the presence or potential presence of a hazardous substance, pollutant, or contaminant."

The grant money helps alleviate concerns for developers or property owners who want to improve or redevelop their property but feel the financial risk may be too great because of past contamination.

"It's an important part because it gets the ball rolling," said Steve Arveschoug, executive director of Big Sky Economic Development.

The grant money removes one of the roadblocks to developing in blighted areas by bringing down the entry cost for developing a property that's been affected by some type of pollutant or contaminant, he said.

Big Sky Economic Development manages the grant money through an application process rather than identifying specific properties in the EBURD. If a property owner in the EBURD or a developer wants to redevelop a parcel but is worried about past contamination, he or she can apply for funds from the grant, which will cover the costs of testing and creating a cleanup plan.

Most of the properties in the EBURD that have received the funds and undergo the testing discover that no formal cleanup is needed.

"Most of the properties have been cleared," Terakedis said. "It's not as dirty as it looks," he added with a laugh.

That's where the grant money has its impact, Terakedis and Arveschoug said. It gives developers and property owners the confidence to start redevelopment projects on a property they may not otherwise want to deal with. If they know there's money available to test and evaluate what appears to be a risky property, they'll be more likely to move forward, Terakedis and Arveschoug said.

Lame Deer received $448,190 in brownfield grant money for several properties on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation.

The grant money will fund site assessments on the reservation that will "examine current and historical uses of properties, and sample soil, water, air and building materials, to evaluate potential contamination, determine cleanup options, and initiate reuse planning," according to the EPA. "Priority sites include vacant properties, former fueling stations in the Town of Lame Deer that contain underground storage tanks, and a site consisting of 16 residential units."

The grant money will be shot to the arm for potential development on the reservation.

"We are so excited to receive this grant and continue the important work of remediating and redeveloping properties throughout the Northern Cheyenne Reservation," Charlene lden, environmental director for the Northern Cheyenne Tribe, said in a statement.

"This grant is important in that it gives us ownership in the process of when and how we perform assessment activities, and it gives us an opportunity to be further empowered in the decisions we can make to improve our tribal lands," she said.

In Harlowton, the $500,000 brownfield grant will be used to clean up the Harlowton Roundhouse and Railyard.

The former railyard and depot is a 180-acre site, home to a roundhouse, office, switching yards, track, and repair and refueling operations. The site is contaminated with various metals and organic and inorganic contaminants, according to the EPA.

The cleanup will open up the property to the community and restore access there to the Musselshell River.

"As a small community, we are so excited for this funding to benefit our vision of cleaning up our town and reestablishing the beauty of our existing landmarks," Harlowton Mayor Paul Otten said in a statement. "Our goal is to use these funds towards the removal of asbestos from the roundhouse and surrounding contaminated grounds that were left behind after the E57B Railroad was no longer in service."

