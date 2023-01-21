Eagle Mount and Billings Family YMCA gear up for inaugural cycle to soar benefit

Sign up with Eagle Mount as they partner with the Billings Family YMCA to host Cycle to Soar, a fast-paced, high-energy stationary relay cycling event on April 1. This free-wheeling fundraiser will help Eagle Mount provide adaptive year-round recreational opportunities for hundreds of children and adults with special needs around our region.

Eagle Mount invites cyclists of all abilities to create teams of six or more for cycling, fundraising, and fun. The Cycle to Soar relay, emceed by Scott Breen, former KTVQ Sports Director, promises to be action-packed with energetic music and YMCA cycling instructors keeping things moving.

This fun-filled, first-of-its-kind event for our community takes place from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 1, at the YMCA, located at 402 N. 32nd St. Cycle to Soar is limited to 40 teams of six cyclists riding a 20-minute on stationary bikes. All teams may have more members to assist with the fundraising and the fun. While some teams may choose to race competitively, all teams are encouraged to take part to raise money and awareness for the adaptive recreational programs of Eagle Mount.

Prizes will be awarded to the top cyclists and top fundraisers. Teams are encouraged to be creative and develop a theme related to their workplace, favorite sports team, or in honor or memory of a loved one with a disability.

Josie Gannon, Eagle Mount Board member and volunteer chair of Cycle to Soar, is excited about rallying community support for the organization in this innovative way.

“When you see the teams, from all aspects of our community — healthcare, friends and family, schools, volunteers, and companies — you’ll gain a much greater understanding of the wide-ranging impact of Eagle Mount and the difference their programs make in the lives of others," said Gannon.

The event features cycling which is just one of a wide variety of year-round activities Eagle Mount offers to children and adults with disabilities. Since 1988, Eagle Mount has been opening doors to adventure and friendship for thousands of individuals through activities like skiing, golf, climbing, horsemanship, and summer camps.

The programs of Eagle Mount are made possible by the financial and volunteer support of the greater Billings area as well as community partners. Each year, Eagle Mount serves over five hundred individuals, offering program scholarships based on financial need to ensure all barriers to access are removed.

Eagle Mount is excited to partner with the Billings Family YMCA, which has served the Billings community since 1905. The YMCA provides recreational programs and services for people of all ages. A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit the YMCA. Sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information, visit eaglemountbillings.org or contact Interim Executive Director Lynn Mullowney Cabrera at 406.969.2949 or lynnm@eaglemountillings.org.