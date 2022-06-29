Eagle Mount Billings Receives $20,000 Grant

Billings – Eagle Mount Billings has been awarded a $20,000 grant from the Montana Council on Developmental Disabilities to support Billings School District 2's Adaptive Field Trips program, the organization announced Wednesday.

“This grant will allow us to expand our Adaptive Field Trip program to more schools and more participants, specifically targeting low-income elementary schools and expanding into the middle schools,” said Genna Southworth, Eagle Mount's executive director. “We hope to provide over 200 experiences for children who live with cognitive and/or physical disabilities through this program.”

The Montana Council on Developmental Disabilities is committed to a consumer-driven service delivery system that improves independence, productivity, and integration of people with developmental disabilities in all aspects of life and community, a release from Eagle Mount said Wednesday.

For more information about Eagle Mount Billings or the grant, please contact Genna Southworth, Executive Director, at genna@eaglemountbillings.org or call (406) 969-2949.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0