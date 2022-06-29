 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Billings Gazette is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by TDS Fiber

Eagle Mount Billings Receives $20,000 Grant

  • 0

Billings – Eagle Mount Billings has been awarded a $20,000 grant from the Montana Council on Developmental Disabilities to support Billings School District 2's Adaptive Field Trips program, the organization announced Wednesday.

“This grant will allow us to expand our Adaptive Field Trip program to more schools and more participants, specifically targeting low-income elementary schools and expanding into the middle schools,” said Genna Southworth, Eagle Mount's executive director. “We hope to provide over 200 experiences for children who live with cognitive and/or physical disabilities through this program.”

The Montana Council on Developmental Disabilities is committed to a consumer-driven service delivery system that improves independence, productivity, and integration of people with developmental disabilities in all aspects of life and community, a release from Eagle Mount said Wednesday.

For more information about Eagle Mount Billings or the grant, please contact Genna Southworth, Executive Director, at genna@eaglemountbillings.org or call (406) 969-2949.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Laurel pedophile gets 80 years; victim a 'hero' for disclosing abuse

Laurel pedophile gets 80 years; victim a 'hero' for disclosing abuse

Michael Gilbert Voyles, 53, was convicted in Yellowstone County District Court earlier this year for three counts of sexual abuse which occurred over a decade ago. His conviction followed the boy he abused, now an adult, telling investigators what Voyles did to him and again recounting his trauma during the three-day trial.

Watch Now: Related Video

Legal Marijuana is sprouting in New York

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News