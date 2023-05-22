Summers can be long and lonely for those with special needs and so Eagle Mount Billings is offering summer camps that focus on creating fun, friendship and adventures for the participants.

Aided by staff and volunteers, participants of all ages and abilities in Eagle Mount summer camps are able to participate in enriching opportunities and adaptive recreation.

This summer Eagle Mount has introduced its Respite Retreat for those with disabilities. The two-night in-town getaway from June 15-17 includes games, field trips, outdoor adventures, and more. It also provides parents and caregivers a break from the 24-hour responsibilities of direct care.

Also new this year is Eagle Mount’s Creative Campers, in coordination with Alberta Bair’s Volunteer Coordinator and theater aficionado, Lisa Day. From July 10-13, campers will experience art, music, theater, and song. The week culminates with Eagle Mount campers performing "Night at the Museum."

From July 31-Aug. 3, Eagle Mount is hosting Soccer Camp & Summer Fun. Each day begins with soccer games and basic drills with Billings United Soccer. Afternoons include Billings-area adventures like the water parks, the ferris wheel at Scheel’s, and outside fun at community playgrounds.

Regardless of the activities, interactions with other campers, youth and adult volunteers, and community members help diminish social isolation and strengthen self-esteem, independence, and abilities.

Volunteers of all ages are needed to ensure campers have an inclusive, enriching experience while learning fun skills and developing new friendships. From 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 3, interested individuals aged 12 and older are asked to attend the 2023 Summer Volunteer Training. This interactive session covers Camper Care, Safety, Disabilities 101, and more. The volunteer training and all camp activities originate at Central Christian Church at 1221 16th St. West.

Since 1988, Eagle Mount Billings has provided adaptive year-round recreational opportunities for thousands of youths and adults with special needs. A community-supported nonprofit, Eagle Mount creates meaningful experiences for people with disabilities through adaptive recreation. Their purpose is to provide a sense of belonging and lifelong friendships inspired by a spirit of adventure. Scholarships are available to remove financial barriers.

To learn more, register for camps, or RSVP for the volunteer training, visit eaglemountbillings.org or call 406-969-2949.