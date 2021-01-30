Early career nurses and students cope with learning during a pandemic

Last January, Ashely Vickery, a nursing student at Montana State University, was studying community health, learning about pandemics, outbreaks and public health crises.

At the time, only a few COVID-19 cases had been seen in the U.S. The pandemic seemed distant.

“We thought, 'we’ll have to watch this coronavirus thing and see what happens and be prepared,'” Vickery said. “Then we left for spring break and we never came back.”

MSU canceled in-person classes for the remainder of the spring semester.

Vickery didn’t realize Montana was about to enter a lockdown, or that she, set to graduate in May, would be entering the workforce as a "baby nurse" during the height of a public health crisis.

While most people struggled to adjust to a “new normal,” early career nurses had to quickly adapt to working under a pandemic, while nursing students say the pandemic has thrown a wrench into their education, under-preparing them for graduation.

Bigger adjustment

Vickery has worked as a nurse at Billings Clinic on the in-patient surgical floor since May, and although she previously had experience as a Certified Nursing Assistant, she said the transition was hard.