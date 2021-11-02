 Skip to main content
Early results show support for public safety mill levy, oppostion to recreational marijuana dispensaries
Election day

Election officials count ballots Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at the Yellowstone County Courthouse in Billings. Voters have until 8 p.m. to turn in their ballot at the courthouse.

 RYAN BERRY, Billings Gazette

Initial Yellowstone County election results show relatively broad support for the public safety mill levy and early opposition to allowing recreational marijuana storefronts in Billings. 

The night's first reading of results show 16,978 votes for the public safety mill levy and 10,770 votes against. 

Within Billings, voting for recreational marijuana dispensaries is 15,305 votes against with 12,531 in favor.  

Yellowstone County voters appear to overwhelmingly support a 3% tax on recreational marijuana sales, with 30,064 votes in favor and 6,372 votes against. 

Similarly, county votes seem to approve of 3% tax on medical marijuana, with 21,987 votes for it and 14,668 votes against. 

Updates will be posted as election results continue to come in.

