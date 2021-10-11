 Skip to main content
Early winter storm brings snow to US Rocky Mountains
BILLINGS — An early winter storm is forecast to bring the first heavy snowfall of the season to portions of the U.S. Rocky Mountains this week.

The National Weather Service on Monday issued winter storm warnings for large areas of Wyoming and southern Montana. The warnings were in effect through midday Wednesday.

Up to two feet (0.6 meters) of snow was expected in the Beartooth Mountains near Red Lodge, Montana with temperatures well below freezing.

Forecasters say the Sheridan, Wyoming area can expect up to 18 inches (0.46 meters) of snow.

Winter weather advisories were issued for portions of Colorado, Idaho, Nevada and Utah.

