Early Yellowstone Valley entrepreneur lost to history

A lengthy 1927 Billings Gazette story noting McGirl’s history said, “Until the railroad came in 1882, their establishment was a hub for the frontier life along the Yellowstone.”

McGirl and Hoskins were friends and business partners for years, ranching along Twelve-Mile Creek north of Huntley after selling their stage business. Unfortunately, they ended up in court in 1892 over a disagreement regarding a $15,000 promissory note written by McGirl to Hoskins. This came after the extreme winter of 1886-87 that wiped out many ranchers in the region and was memorialized in Charlie Russell’s famous painting of a starved cow, its ribs protruding as it is surrounded by wolves.

Old timer

Although only 51 years old in 1896, a Billings Gazette headline referred to McGirl as an “old timer”: “An Old Timer Says That the Ice Never Went Out So Early Before” on the Yellowstone River.

The article quotes McGirl as saying, “Never before during the past twenty years, to my own personal knowledge, has the ice gone out before the 10th of March — the river generally breaks up between that date and the 15th.” The rancher went on to note that the winter had “been the mildest within my recollection.”