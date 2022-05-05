East entrance road in Yellowstone National Park opens May 6

Weather-permitting, the road from East Entrance to Lake Village and Canyon Village to Lake Village in Yellowstone National Park will open on Friday at 8 a.m. to public motor vehicle traffic. Conditions in Yellowstone National Park can change quickly, especially during the spring and fall. Roads may temporarily close due to poor driving conditions.

Conditions permitting, more roads will open the following week. On May 13 at 8 a.m. the South Entrance to West Thumb, Lake Village to West Thumb, West Thumb to Old Faithful, and Tower Junction to Tower Fall roads will open.

The current road status can be seen on the park website or by calling (307)344-2117. Yellowstone road alerts are also available for mobile phones. Those who wish to receive alerts on their phones can text "82190" to 888-777, and an automatic text response will confirm the receipt and provide further instructions.

There may be up to 20-minute delays east of the park's East Entrance due to road construction. Updates for this project can be found by visiting the WYDOT Travel Information Map.

