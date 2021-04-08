Eastbound I-94 between Lockwood and Huntley blocked after semi crashes

A semi that crashed on I-94 between Lockwood and Huntley has blocked the eastbound lane of the highway and drivers are being advised by the Montana Highway Patrol to detour.

The crash happened at roughly 3:35 p.m., about 3 miles east of the I-90/I-94 interchange, according to the Montana Department of Transportation.

MHP reports that the semi that crashed is tipped over.

Drivers should expect reduced speeds, delays and single lane traffic.

MHP is advising drivers as of 3:49 p.m. to use I-90 to Pryor Creek, take a left on Pryor Creek and come back out on I-94 at Huntley.

Road conditions are described as wet/scattered wet, according to MDT.

This story will be updated.

