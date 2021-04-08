 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eastbound I-94 between Lockwood and Huntley blocked after semi crashes
alert

Eastbound I-94 between Lockwood and Huntley blocked after semi crashes

A semi that crashed on I-94 between Lockwood and Huntley has blocked the eastbound lane of the highway and drivers are being advised by the Montana Highway Patrol to detour.

The crash happened at roughly 3:35 p.m., about 3 miles east of the I-90/I-94 interchange, according to the Montana Department of Transportation.

MHP reports that the semi that crashed is tipped over. 

Wild turkeys have become a common sight during morning and evening commutes to and from downtown Billings. The turkeys often roam the area of Montana State University Billings and the neighborhoods beneath the Rims.

Drivers should expect reduced speeds, delays and single lane traffic.

MHP is advising drivers as of 3:49 p.m. to use I-90 to Pryor Creek, take a left on Pryor Creek and come back out on I-94 at Huntley.

Road conditions are described as wet/scattered wet, according to MDT.

This story will be updated.

0
1
0
3
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Vaccinating the world

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News