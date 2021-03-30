Easter egg hunts planned in Billings area

Easter egg hunts are planned in the Billings area for April 3 and 4. For information on each event's COVID-related restrictions, check with the event host. To submit an event for this list, e-mail citynews@billingsgazette.com.

Chapel of Hope Egg Hunt at Hillside Village Field, 2425 Hwy 87 E., Billings, on Saturday, April 3, at 11 a.m. There will also be a bike giveaway during Easter Sunday service, April 4 at 10 a.m. More information is available at www.billingshope.com.

The Pentecostals of Billings Candy Rain and Easter Egg Hunt at 2939 Colton Blvd., Billings, will follow Kids Zone and the 11 a.m. service. Easter service will include two identical services on Sunday, April 4, at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Annual South Park Easter Egg Hunt, South Park at S. 28th St. and Sixth Ave. S., Billings, Saturday, April 3, at 12 p.m. Ages 0-12, includes special needs area. *Masks are required for everyone over 2 years, except those with special needs. For more information, or to help/donate, call: Catherine at 406-679-1501 or Mary at 406-245-7704.

Easter Egg Hunt at Homesteader Park, 748 Railroad Highway, Huntley, April 3, at 1 p.m. For more information, please visit: http://hplionsclub.org/events/easter-egg-hunt/