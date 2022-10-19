Eastern Montana drinking water project gets $3M to update study

A long-simmering project to deliver clean drinking water to more than 22,500 Eastern Montana residents got a boost this week.

On Monday the Department of Interior announced a $3 million grant to help complete a feasibility study for the Dry Redwater Regional Water Authority.

As planned, the system would pull 4,000 acre feet of water a year from Fort Peck Reservoir near the North Fork of Rock Creek and treat the water at a newly constructed plant nearby. From the plant the water would be pumped through a spider web of about 1,350 miles of pipeline across a region stretching more than 100 miles east to west, from Sand Springs to Fairview in a region between the Yellowstone and Missouri rivers.

“People out here need the water,” said Mandy Nay, DRWA coordinator.

Plea

A letter Nay and former DRWA Jerry Meissner sent to a House subcommittee in 2019 detailed some of the problems with local water. “What appears to be mud comes out of people’s kitchen faucets in rural homes in our service area.

“The Garfield County School District water well showed excessive fluoride and nearly twice the recommended level for both sodium and total dissolved solids. The raw water supplies currently supplying the Towns of Circle, Jordan, Richey, and Lambert are all over the Maximum Contaminant Level (MCL) for fluoride and above the secondary limit for sodium. Additionally, the Town of Circle is experiencing a chronic bacterial growth problem in their wells that requires extensive rehabilitation and replacement.

“The quality of current water available is so poor it cannot sustain a healthy existence for those living in our area. Residents are required to buy and haul their water in order to survive.”

Nay, who lives in Circle, said untreated water extracted from wells in the region is so caustic it corrodes plumbing fixtures like pipes, faucets and hot water heaters. Some of the water is so rich with alkali that it can’t be used to mix concrete. She compared the quality of the water to a Third World country.

Rocky road

Getting to this point in the project has taken 17 years. The DRWA was formed in 2005, but its original feasibility study had to be revamped after more communities, like Glendive and Sidney, indicated an interest, increasing the number of customers by almost 40%.

In 2012, the Bureau of Reclamation, the agency in charge of working with the water authority, determined the project didn’t meet “economic feasibility requirements.” In 2016, before the DRWA could revise its feasibility study to meet Reclamation’s requirements, the act authorizing the project expired.

Without the completed study — and with an estimated price tag of $200 million, of which the federal government would pay 75% — Reclamation would not support the project as financially viable, according to a 2017 Senate hearing.

Reclamation was also concerned about whether 1.5 megawatts of electricity could be delivered by the Western Area Power Administration to power the water systems pumps between May 1 and Oct. 31, the peak of irrigation and air conditioner season.

The Congressional Budget Office in 2019 estimated the DRWA would need $5 million between 2020 and 2024 to complete the study. That doesn’t count state money that has already been appropriated to the project, about $108,000 from the Montana Legislature with another $90,000 awarded in grants.

Last year, the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation noted the entire project’s cost could hit $270 million or more. The DRWA’s most recent projection has put the cost at more than $377 million.

“These costs are to be updated as part of the process we are working through with (Bureau of Reclamation),” Nay wrote in an email.

One update the group is working on is including the Chippewa Cree Tribe in the project. The tribe now operates camping concessions at Hell Creek on Fort Peck Reservoir, about 40 miles north of Jordan and could be a potential future customer.

"We're more than happy to participate," said tribal chairman Gerald Gray. "Engineers are looking at what it would take."

Montana State Parks, before leaving Hell Creek, oversaw the installation of a new water system at the park in 2019. The initial cost estimate was almost $800,000.

Others

The Dry Redwater Regional Water Authority is one of four rural water projects being developed across the eastern two-thirds of the state. The others include the Fort Peck Dry Prairie Regional Water System, the Rocky Boy’s-North Central and the Musselshell-Judith Regional Water System. These other systems, as of 2021, were delivering clean water to 26 communities or water districts, public entities and thousands of rural customers, according to DNRC.

Although expensive to build, Nay said the Dry Redwater system would be $300 million cheaper over 50 years than doing nothing, according to a 2018 study.

In announcing the awarding of the federal grant, Secretary of Interior Deb Haaland said in a press release, “Water is essential to every community — for feeding families, growing crops, powering agricultural businesses, and sustaining wildlife and our environment.”

The money was part of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., supported the measure. Montana’s two Republican lawmakers in Washington, Sen. Steve Daines and Rep. Matt Rosendale, voted against the law saying it unnecessarily increased the nation’s debt.

Citing the current drought across the West, the Department of Interior said $210 million from the law would be spent on drinking water projects for communities via water storage and pipeline projects. The projects are expected to develop more than 1.7 million acre-feet of additional water storage capacity, enough water to support 6.8 million people for a year.

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law allocates $8.3 billion for Bureau of Reclamation water infrastructure projects over the next five years to advance drought resilience and expand access to clean water for families, farmers, and wildlife,” the Department of Interior wrote in its press release. “The investment will repair aging water delivery systems, secure dams, and complete rural water projects, and protect aquatic ecosystems.”

Nay said the Bureau of Reclamation has been good to work with, even allowing money spent so far to go toward DRWA's matching funds.