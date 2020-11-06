Eastern Montana teacher wins national rural teacher of the year award

Schools like Cohagen aren't uncommon in Montana — the National Trust for Historic Preservation counted about 60 of them in 2013 — but more and more have consolidated or disappeared. Life in Montana's smallest schools holds some echoes of the historic classroom roots, but they've also evolved with the times.

Carroll has taught every grade at some point; this year, her 13 students are spread among six grades. That requires a slew of different teaching plans each day, and a classroom atmosphere that she fondly describes as "organized chaos."

“You’re instructing a lower grade, and an upper grade comes in and asks you an advanced math question, and you have to switch your brain really quick,” she said.

In Gibson's award application, she wrote that Carroll's ability to juggle different lessons and tasks was "unmatched."

The notion of a one-room schoolhouse can easily conjure inaccurate notions more in line with a Little House on the Prairie novel.

“Sometimes (people) think, what could they actually be getting as far as an education in one-room schools? What are they being exposed to in a one-room school?” Carroll said.