EDA grants CARES Act revolving loan funds to Big Sky Economic Development

The U.S. Department of Commerce has awarded a nearly $2 million CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant to establish a revolving loan fund for businesses through Big Sky Economic Development.

The U.S. Economic Development Administration, or EDA, awarded $1.8 million to Big Sky Economic Development, or BSED. A match of $200,000 in local investment will be added for a $2 million revolving loan fund, according to a press release from the EDA.

The EDA revolving loan fund will be used to help business recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as help businesses with entrepreneurial efforts. It's expected to create 40 jobs and retain 14 jobs.

The CARES Act provided EDA with $1.5 billion for economic assistance programs across the country in response to the pandemic, according to the press release.

"Most businesses have been impacted so we've left it fairly wide open but it's to help those businesses that maybe can't obtain all their funds through traditional financing," said Brandon Berger, BSED finance director in an interview with The Billings Gazette. "This is a source of funds to fill the gap of what they'll need for their financing to grow and expand their business."