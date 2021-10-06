'Edge of the Plains' examines entrepreneurial grit in central and southeast Montana

“Success is being able to provide for my family,” said Pease. “Success is being able to provide opportunities for other people in my community.”

Red Oxx Manufacturing, based in East Billings, and Swanky Roots on the far West End of town, were also featured. Veronnaka Evenson, who co-founded Swanky Roots with her mother, Ronna Klamert, was filmed in one of the aquaponics greenhouses discussing the growing process for fresh lettuce and other leafy greens distributed across the region.

“There are days when I come in and look around, and I just see all the work that has to be done,” said Evenson. “It can be a very lonely job because you’re the business owner. You’re the one doing from top to bottom everything in between.”

The family-run business operates with just one employee, she described. “The idea of just wanting to be done and go work for someone else, to be able to clock in and clock out definitely crossed my mind.”

Jim Markel, who co-founded Red Oxx, also kept it in the family. Markel launched the manufacturing company from the basement of his father’s home. The global distributor of rugged travel gear is now based in the Billings Industrial Revitalization District and has expanded its campus in recent years to include an events lawn and outdoor stage for concerts.