Area students make dean's lists across nation

The following area students were named to their respective dean's lists. For most universities students must earn a 3.5 GPA or better to be named to the list.

Hannah Farrugia of Billings was named to the dean's list recognition at George Fox University for the spring 2022 semester.

James Bungert of Billings was named to the dean's list at The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, College of Arts and Sciences for the Spring 2022 semester.

The following students were named to the University of Nebraska - Lincoln deans' lists for their various colleges.

Benjamin Ebel, junior, Dean's List, College of Engineering, chemical engineering.

Jaden Marquelle Hallgrimson, junior, Dean's List, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences.

Sage Elizebeth Schuett, junior, Dean's List, College of Education and Human Sciences, secondary education.

