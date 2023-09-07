RiverStone Health partnered with Bench Elementary to install the 20-by-20-foot removable sunshade on the large playground that serves about 320 students every school day.

The sunshade was funded by RiverStone Health in part with money from a state cancer prevention program. The sunshade provides students with space to get out of the hot sun and raises awareness of sun safety.

On Sept. 12, RiverStone Health staff will join students and teachers for a celebration under the sunshade. Public health cancer prevention specialists will educate students about the importance of being safe in the sun. That means applying sunscreen, wearing clothing that blocks the sun and taking breaks in the shade. There will be fun, sun safety activities and treats for all students in kindergarten through fifth grade.

“The sunshade has been used from the first day of school,” Bench Principal Cindy Brown said. “Kids are getting out of the hot sun at recess.”

In the future, the principal said, teachers may use the sunshade space for reading or class activities.

Sunburn at any age increases the risk of skin cancer. Yet many children don’t understand the risk. A study by the American Academy of Dermatology on Child Sun Exposure found that 43% of sixth and seventh graders say that they lay out in the sun and 63% believe they look better when they have a tan.

In fact, up to 90% of skin cancers are caused by exposure to ultraviolet light from the sun or tanning beds. One in five Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime. Some skin cancers are fatal.