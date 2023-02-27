A new house bill introduced this week would adjust the process for elementary school districts seeking to form a new high school district, a move currently being explored among Billings’ West End K-8 districts.

House Bill 707, sponsored by Rep. Jodee Etchart, R-Billings, would change the current procedure that requires adjoining elementary districts to consolidate in order to form a new high school district.

She pointed to the current rate of growth in Billings and its overcrowded high schools along with the overall growth throughout the state as the reason this bill would benefit smaller K-8 districts.

“We have large population growth in Kalispell and…large population growth in Bozeman so it’s likely that we’re going to see this in more communities in Montana,” Etchart said before the house education committee. “And right now in Billings…West High and Senior are almost a total of 700 students over capacity.”

Currently, a single K-8 school district has to meet or exceed 1,000 students enrolled to form a high school district. Districts in Lockwood and East Helena met that criteria and recently formed their own respective districts following the passage of SB 139 in 2017. Those districts that don’t have enough students can vote to consolidate with adjoining districts to meet this threshold.

But HB 707 would allow those small districts to still operate independently and send students to the same high school.

What would not change is the requirement for respective boards of trustees to vote to form the new district and for voters then to approve the mill levies and bonds that would be needed to build the high school.

The proposed bill is a response to recent initiatives by the coalition Southwest Billings SMART Growth, which is exploring the possibilities of creating a new high school district on the west end of town to account for the city’s rate of growth and current overcrowding across the high schools in School District 2.

A joint meeting was conducted earlier this month with the nonprofit and Elysian, Blue Creek, Elder Grove and Canyon Creek Schools’ boards of trustees to explore the feasibility of consolidating to a single K-8 district. The ultimate goal would be to inevitably form a new high school district following this action.

During the meeting, there was mutual agreement that a new high school would likely be needed going forward but also reservations on the potential timeline and logistics of consolidation along with the individuality of each district that could potentially get lost.

During the committee hearing, multiple proponents voiced their support of the bill while there were no opponents present. Southwest Billings SMART Growth co-founder Missy Jones said HB 707 would allow independent districts to keep their respective boards of trustees and school traditions along with alleviating crowded schools.

“In an effort to respect small districts’ rights, maintain community control and keep their identity, we see a great benefit in passing this bill to let these districts stay small and keep their local feel,” she said. “Having this bill passed will provide options whether or not consolidation is the best interest versus forcing a consolidation that could jeopardize the process of building a much-needed high school.”

Lockwood Schools superintendent Tobin Novasio told the board the tight-knit community just outside of Billings has seen increasing interest from students both inside and outside the district in attending their schools since its high school opened in 2020. He added that they’ve experienced local economic benefits with students staying in town and supporting local businesses during their lunch hours.

“I would say adding the high school to Lockwood has been transformative in the community out here,” he said.

Regardless of how far the bill makes it through the legislature, Southwest Billings SMART Growth co-founder Susie Layton said they plan on proceeding forward with whatever option is allowed under state law.

“It will probably be at least a month or so before we know if this legislation will pass, but we feel like it’s important to start that conversation and to really present both options because, if we have two options, we’re not saying one or the other is the best way to do this,” Layton said.