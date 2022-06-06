 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Billings students named to MSU-Northern’s spring Dean's list

Havre — The Montana State University-Northern’s Spring semester Dean’s List contains 300 students. To be included in the Dean’s List, students must carry a minimum of 12 credits and earn a grade point average of 3.25 or better. Students that received an incomplete or “F” during this semester are not included on the honor roll listing. The following list of students is organized alphabetically by hometown.

Billings MT

Brady Ludden

Evan Dahinden

Evan Fahlman

Jessica Fish

Kendra Pipkin

Ryan Williams

