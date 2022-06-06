Billings students named to MSU-Northern’s spring Dean's list

Havre — The Montana State University-Northern’s Spring semester Dean’s List contains 300 students. To be included in the Dean’s List, students must carry a minimum of 12 credits and earn a grade point average of 3.25 or better. Students that received an incomplete or “F” during this semester are not included on the honor roll listing. The following list of students is organized alphabetically by hometown.
Billings MT
Brady Ludden
Evan Dahinden
Evan Fahlman
Jessica Fish
Kendra Pipkin
Ryan Williams