On the eve of the transmittal deadline in the state legislature, a pair of bills looking to amend parental notifications for public sex education passed out of the House of Representatives Friday morning.

The two bills, House Bill 502 and House Bill 566, look to amend 2021's Senate Bill 99 which gives parents at least a 48-hour notice of any “human sexuality instruction” planned for a school class or event along with the option to withdraw their kids from it without penalty.

Both passed their third readings on the House floor, despite widely differing propositions to amending the law.

Since its passage during the last session, SB 99 has resulted in curriculum overviews and legal consultation by school districts over what exactly would qualify as human sexuality and how to best inform parents. Curriculum under the law’s current language includes lessons that contain or mention, “intimate relationships, human sexual anatomy, sexual reproduction, sexually transmitted infections, sexual acts, sexual orientation, gender identity, abstinence, contraception, or reproductive rights and responsibilities.”

To act in compliance with the law, many school districts sent parents either one annual notice or individual notices throughout the year detailing any lesson plans that would fall under SB 99 along with alternatives to them. For School District 2 in Billings, this included the novels “Romeo and Juliet” and “The Great Gatsby” in English Literature courses and Supreme Court cases like Roe V. Wade in U.S. Government classes along with its human biology and health courses.

This session’s bill sponsors felt the need for additional legislation to address SB 99's shortcomings following complaints from parents saying they were given either too much or too little notice on these lessons.

HB 566, sponsored by Rep. Fred Anderson, R-Great Falls, would update “human sexuality instruction” by removing topics involving intimate relationships, sexual orientation, gender identity and reproductive rights from its classification. The bill would also remove the 48-hour notice enacted by SB 99 and revert back to a single annual notice and opt-out choice to parents.

“I don’t believe the bill was ever intended to have individual teachers send letters home on every individual lesson that they were teaching that might have some interpretation of relationship or sexuality,’” Anderson told the House Education Committee.

Anderson went on to say that a Great Falls teacher had sent out over 500 letters and that it was from the the parents that he was hearing complaints over their frequency. He added that the letters were being sent out during instructional time the teacher could have spent on preparing for classes or working with students.

Conversely, HB 502’s sponsor Rep. Kerri Seekins Crowe, R-Billings, said she felt the need to introduce this bill after hearing from Yellowstone County parents who felt SB 99 either wasn’t being enforced by school districts or that it was inadequate.

“It immediately became apparent that there would be a lack of compliance and an apprehension by the school districts to take parental rights in human sexuality instruction seriously,” she said during the bill’s first hearing. “This issue has gotten more controversial since then and, instead of feeling informed and involved, parents are feeling pushed aside and dismissed.”

Unlike HB 566, the bill would keep the current classification of “human sexuality instruction” and add that parents are given more of an advance notice of any sexual instruction that’s no later than 48 hours and no sooner than ten days before it’s scheduled. Its first draft also included the provision that any violation of these notifications would constitute a “gross neglect of duty” and potentially cost an educator their teaching license.

Supporters for the bill included representatives with the conservative nonprofits Moms for Liberty Yellowstone County and Montana Family Foundation along with Sen. Cary Smith, who was the original sponsor for SB 99.

All expressed their belief that parents need to be more involved with their children’s education, stating that many hold beliefs and views on human sexuality contrary to what is taught with public education.

“As parents, we absolutely want to be notified each and every time sex ed or sexually explicit material is being taught in school. Yearly is not good enough,” said Jessie Browning with Moms for Liberty Yellowstone County. “We want to either be aware and pull our kids out of class that day or know what topic is covered in class so that we can have discussion later at home with our kids.”

All those in favor of HB 502 also expressed opposition to HB 566, believing that it would negate the progress started by SB 99.

Supporters for HB 566 included state union and educator representatives who agreed that the adjustments would benefit the teachers and administrators who struggled to abide by it over the last two years.

Speaking in opposition to HB 502, Lance Melton with the Montana School Boards Association said it would bring back many of the potential concerns deliberated with SB 99 initially regarding the amount of oversight required for districts and teachers to obey the law. Under the risk of taking teachers’ licenses and livelihoods, Melton warned lawmakers the clause enforcing a gross neglect of duty is “a pandora’s box you don’t won’t to open.”

He also pointed to a line in the bill that would have school staff and administrators responsible for notifying parents of any sexual discussion started by students on school property, which would include monitoring conversations on playgrounds and in the hallways.

Even in the unlikely event that someone were to lose their job for overhearing a student’s conversation, he argued it should remain out of state law.

“Don’t ever give to the state government something that they could do but promise you that they won’t,” Melton said.

In her stated opposition to HB 566, Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen said she had revoked teachers’ licenses this school year, “based on information that has flown in sexual nature to children” following investigations by their school districts. At a later committee meeting, she voiced her support for HB 502, stating that it would provide a partnership between parents and teachers.

The two bills were not the only ones looking to amend sex education this session. In the Senate, SB 413 aimed to prohibit any sex ed instruction before the sixth grade in public schools while SB 315 sought to establish criteria for “Comprehensive personal health and safety education,” which would have included further definition and instruction to sexual education starting as early as fourth grade in public schools. Both bills were tabled in their respective committees following their initial hearings.

Amended versions of HB 502 had the “gross neglect of duty” provision removed along with the educators' liability for student conversations while HB 566 was amended slightly by Seekins-Crowe before they passed out of committee. Both bills’ sponsors agreed that, due to their similarities, they would likely get consolidated to a single bill if they were to both pass the house.