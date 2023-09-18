Montana State University Billings is hosting the state's annual college and career fair from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Sept. 19, in the Alterowitz Gym at the Physical Education Building.

Officially dubbed the Montana Post Secondary Educational Opportunity Council Billings College Fair, the statewide organization represents the 25 accredited institutions of higher education across Montana. The mission of MPSEOC is the promotion of higher education and post-secondary opportunities available throughout Montana and beyond to students, parents, and guidance counselors.

Participants from across the state can attend the college fair circuit over the course of three weeks and learn about educational options after high school.

Billings is one of the largest fairs with an estimated 2,500 students in attendance from area high schools. Students will have the opportunity to explore college options with over 100 college representatives from the northwest region, as well as learn about scholarships and financial aid.

“This event allows students to explore a variety of post-secondary options for local students, from military training and trade schools to two-year and four-year colleges,” said Julie Pettit-Booth, executive director of New Student Services. “Attendees can explore all their options for post-secondary education and have their questions answered in one place.”

The fair will also have a Career Exploration section featuring local businesses, specialized training programs, and local agencies that will educate Montana high school students about career pathways and degree options. This portion of the fair will take place inside the Student Union Building from 9 a.m. to noon on Sept. 19.

Visitors will be directed to park in the parking garage on 27th Street and Poly Drive and in the Cisel Parking lot. University Police and New Student Services staff will be directing traffic on 27th Street and inside the parking area.

For questions or more information about the event, please contact the Billings fair site-coordinator, Julie Pettit at Julie.pettitt@msubillings.edu.