West High's principal was relieved of his duties on Wednesday and reassigned elsewhere in the district, School District 2 officials announced in an afternoon meeting to staff.

Kelly Hornby was hired as West High's new principal in 2018 when then-principal Dave Cobb was promoted to the Lincoln Center as one of SD2's two executive directors.

An email to parents and staff from Superintendent Irwin Garcia on Wednesday afternoon formalized the announcement. With Hornby's departure, assistant principal Jeremy Carlson will step in as interim.

The district offered no explanation for Hornby's move, saying only that he "served the students and families of West High School with dedication and commitment" and that he "has undertaken a new role within our district."

Hornby made the jump to Billings from Gillette, Wyoming, where he was Campbell County’s assistant superintendent for curriculum, assessment and professional development. Before that he worked in a similar position in Natrona County in Wyoming.

The search for a new principal will start immediately.

"In the spirit of inclusivity and collaboration, we are eager to gather input from students, staff, and community members to help guide this selection process. Your insights and perspectives are invaluable in ensuring that we find the best possible leader to continue the tradition of excellence at West High School," Garcia wrote in the email.