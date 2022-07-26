Montana Community Foundation awards $833,192 in scholarships

The Montana Community Foundation (MCF) awarded $833,192 in scholarships to more than 200 Montana students attending college or technical school in the fall.

Each year, MCF awards scholarships ranging from $500 to $40,000 to deserving students across Montana. While qualifications for each scholarship vary, each student goes through a competitive application process to be considered. Some scholarships are renewable, and students may receive funding for multiple years.

This is nearly double the amount MCF normally awards annually. The increase is largely due to significant increases in contributions. One example is the Dearborn Ranch Scholarship Fund. Donors to this fund doubled the number of Montana students who are eligible to receive a scholarship from the fund, and increased the annual scholarship amount each student will receive from $5,000 to $10,000 per year. The maximum cumulative amount awarded to any one student will be $40,000.

Established in 2002 by The Thomas and Stacey Siebel Foundation, the Dearborn Ranch Scholarship Fund provides annual scholarships to students who plan to attend a Montana school of higher education and are children of active Montana Highway Patrol uniformed officers and Montana State Game Wardens.

MCF receives hundreds of requests for scholarships each year, but is unable to fulfill every request, leaving some students without the support they need to attend college or technical school. The Montana Scholars Fund was created to help bridge the gap to provide more scholarship funding to deserving Montana students in pursuit of educational opportunities.

To contribute to this fund or to learn more about MCF scholarships, visit mtcf.org or call (406) 443-8313.