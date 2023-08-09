The Montana Renewable Energy Association is hosting its Annual Montana Clean Energy Fair from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at Montana State University Billings.

The Clean Energy Fair showcases renewable energy education; the Montana Renewable Energy Association hosts the fair on a yearly basis in locations all over the state. Prior locations include Butte, Helena, Bozeman, and Missoula. Each event brings hundreds of people from around the region to participate. This year marks the first time the Montana Clean Energy Fair will be hosted in the Magic City.

“We design this event with Montanans in mind,” said Christopher Borton, Board Member and Fair Coordinator for MREA. “If you have a question about solar or wind, about electric vehicles or batteries, about state policies and rules, the Fair is the place to get the information you are looking for and engage with the professionals who work in these areas every day.”

The Montana Clean Energy Fair is free and open to the public. The event features a series of 45-minute workshops on topics including solar electricity and solar heating, batteries and energy storage, financing and incentives, off-grid living, and much more. The workshops are for those who are new to these topics, those with experience, and everyone in between.

The fair also features an electric car show with cutting-edge vehicles. Local, Montana-based renewable energy businesses will be on hand to showcase their offerings and answer questions. For kids, activities include the ever-popular model solar car races, solar oven construction, a bouncy castle, and face painting. Raffle prizes and a local solar home tour will round out the event.

For more information about the Montana Clean Energy Fair, call (406) 214-9405 or visit www.MontanaRenewables.org.