MSU Billings student takes gold at national skills competition

Recent City College at Montana State University Billings graduate Dylan Miller won gold at the national automotive refinishing competition at the Skills USA National Conference in Atlanta, GA last month. Dylan Sanderson, a recent City College welding graduate placed 20th in the nation among competitors in welding at the conference.

Skills USA is a national program recognizing students in fields of trade and industry. Each year, students at City College are given the opportunity to compete. They fundraise and participate in community service projects throughout the year to sharpen their skills before competing against other students in their fields in the spring. Miller and Sanderson were the only winners of the Montana state-wide competition on the college level earlier this year, allowing them to move to the national competition in Atlanta, which brought over 12,000 high school and college students together across the country.

Sanderson shares that he applied everything he learned from the City College welding program at the competition. “Even on a day where I had not done my best welding, I was able to place in the top half of the nation—none of which would have been possible without good instructors like Tim Stenson and Sam Russell,” he said. “These instructors do a great job of guiding any student who show up and apply themselves and I’m confident that City College’s welding program and next year’s Skills USA competition will benefit new welders that City College sends to nationals to get an even higher placement.”

Miller was the only student from Montana to win a medal at nationals. The award ceremony took place in the State Farm Arena, home of the Atlanta Hawks. “It is a great accomplishment just to get to go to Atlanta,” says Steve Wodrich, instructor for autobody technology at City College. “For Dylan Miller to take first place in his field is truly amazing. The students that compete at Skills USA have already beat hundreds of other students for the chance to compete, so whoever wins is absolutely the best of the best.”

Miller grew up in the small farming community of Gildford, MT and competed on a local and state level in Skills USA throughout high school. After high school graduation, he chose to attend City College at MSUB because he was looking for new opportunities. Miller’s parents are both MSUB graduates, which he says played a role in his college choice. Miller is also a triplet—one of his brothers currently attends MSUB and the other MSU. His older sister is an MSUB graduate student, and his fiancée attends the MSU nursing program housed at MSUB.

Miller says that he enjoyed meeting fellow competitors at nationals and seeing what other colleges are doing in the field. City College has the only automobile collision repair and refinishing technology program in the state, and he believes it is important to continue highlighting the program however they can. Miller also speaks very highly about his instructor Steve Wodrich, who encouraged him to continue competing at Skills USA and has been a big part of his life during his time at City College. He says that Wodrich is willing to do anything to see students succeed and feels that he has his instructor’s support in anything he does.