Northwest College Announces Spring 2022 Honor Roll

POWELL, WYOMING – Northwest College has named 430 students to its spring semester honor rolls. The list of students represents 35 communities in Wyoming, 18 in Montana, as well as 10 states and eight countries.

To be listed on the President’s Honor Roll, students must complete at least 12 semester hours of college-level coursework with a 4.0 grade point average. Students qualifying for the Vice President’s Honor Roll completed the same level course work with a minimum grade point average of 3.50 on a 4.0 scale. For the Dean’s Honor roll, students must have earned a minimum of six credit hours in college-level coursework with at least a 3.5 semester grade point average.