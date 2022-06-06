 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Northwest College Announces Spring 2022 Honor Roll

  • 0

POWELL, WYOMING – Northwest College has named 430 students to its spring semester honor rolls. The list of students represents 35 communities in Wyoming, 18 in Montana, as well as 10 states and eight countries.

Billings:

Joshua Blakley

Kari Hunter

Karli Steiner

Makenzie Walton

Miles City:

Serena Oyler

Red Lodge:

Julia Bell

Three Forks:

Catherine Elfland

To be listed on the President’s Honor Roll, students must complete at least 12 semester hours of college-level coursework with a 4.0 grade point average. Students qualifying for the Vice President’s Honor Roll completed the same level course work with a minimum grade point average of 3.50 on a 4.0 scale. For the Dean’s Honor roll, students must have earned a minimum of six credit hours in college-level coursework with at least a 3.5 semester grade point average.

People are also reading…

Located 70 miles from Yellowstone National Park, Northwest College is a two-year, residential college offering transfer and technical programs of study that blend traditional arts and sciences with emerging technologies.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Tampa Bay Rays players remove LGBTQ+ logo from team’s uniform

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News