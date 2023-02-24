Two House bills introduced Monday to the education committee in the Montana Legislature agree that charter schools would be a benefit to the state, but differed on how they should be established and operate.

House Bill 549 sponsored by committee chair Fred Anderson, R-Great Falls, would authorize the establishment of a public charter school system in the state while House Bill 562, sponsored by House Majority Leader Sue Vinton, R-Billings, would authorize the establishment of similarly defined “community choice schools.”

Charter schools are funded by taxpayers but operate independently from the public school system to offer alternative types of instruction and curriculum to students who choose to attend them.

Both bills would allow new school districts to form and operate independently from current local districts and give parents the option to enroll their children through an application process or lottery system if it were to exceed a threshold of availability.

Where they differ is how exactly the new districts would be formed. Both would have new district proposals submitted to the board of public education while HB 549 would have them go through an approval process with existing local school boards and HB 562 through a committee comprised of appointees by the governor, superintendent of public instruction and state legislative leaders.

Despite mostly identical language and intention between the two otherwise, both bills drew considerable responses by proponents and opponents.

Representatives from the Montana School Boards Association, School Administrators of Montana and the Coalition of Advocates for Montana Public Education expressed support for HB 549, saying it would allow families the freedom and opportunity to select the school of their choice that would still abide by state law.

School Administrators of Montana Executive Director Rob Watson added that Bozeman Public Schools was able to successfully implement the Bridger Charter Academy eight years ago under current administrative rules while he was its superintendent. He said the bill is similar to what was done for that process and would expand options for other districts.

“We would support House Bill 549 because, as I experienced as a superintendent, it allowed for local control over a board that was established by our locally elected trustees and approved by the board of public ed,” he said.

Opponents included a number of state residents who primarily expressed concern over the involvement of current school boards in the process and the public school system in general, saying they would prevent any new schools from providing children with a true alternative to public education.

“I must say, after going to many school board meetings in Bozeman over the past few years, that the idea of them being the ones to decide whether a public charter school should exist in their district is like having the fox guard the hen house,” resident Cheryl Tusken said.

Conversely, those opposed to HB 549 were largely in favor of HB 562 with the distinction being the absence of existing boards from the approval process and local elections to form new boards.

Vinton said this approach would provide additional opportunities to students and educators while also encouraging educational entrepreneurship.

“Across the nation, operating as charters, independent boards have offered diverse, sustainable schools that the communities have asked for and that communities in Montana, I believe, are asking for as well,” she said.

Also among those in support for HB 562 included local parents and educators along with representatives from out-of-state organizations including the National Organization of Charter Schools, Americans for Prosperity and the Idaho Charter School Network who agreed that the bill both supports parental rights and follows similar successful legislation across the country.

One opponent for both bills as they are currently written was Board of Public Education Executive Director McCall Flynn. For HB 549, she expressed concerns over its proposed approach to collecting analyzing program data being independent from the board and felt that HB 562 superseded the constitutional authority provided to the board for the state’s public school system.

She said that she would be willing to amend the language of HB 549, but referred to a legal note where the Supreme Court ruled that the legislature didn’t have the authority to remove duties from the board that she believes HB 562 would do.

“We understand that the intent is to have autonomous authority over the public charter system, but I would argue that the board must play a larger role in that process to ensure we maintain our constitutional authority over the public system, as required in the constitution.”

Similarly, Montana School Boards Association Executive Director Lance Melton argued that the bill was unconstitutional as it’s currently written on the grounds of overstepping Title 20. He said that, by removing the board of public education and locally elected school board trustees from the process, it would divest state voters — among others — of their constitutional rights.

“This is a group that gets together and says ‘I want several thousands of dollars’ for a relatively small school and I want to pick and choose…the people who are going to serve on the board that I’m going to elect along with the rest of the parents and the staff, but not the taxpayers,” he said. “That’s a major problem.”

Despite Melton’s testimony that the bill wouldn’t survive litigation, proponents insisted that it abides by the constitution.

The bills come following others with a focus on parental choice in public education. Last month, House Bill 203 was introduced and transmitted to the Senate which would give parents more leeway in selecting a public school outside the district they reside in. During the 2021 session, a similar bill for establishing charter schools was introduced by Republican Representative Ed Hill of Havre that failed to pass the House.

Expanding school choice in Montana has been discussed for years and recently ramped up through public demonstrations, forums and endorsements from officials including Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen and Gov. Greg Gianforte.

During his state of the state last month, Gianforte highlighted Vinton's bill and called on lawmakers to pass it during the session.

“Let’s ensure each child’s education best meets his or her individual needs,” he said. “Let’s support individualized learning.”

No action was taken by the committee for either bill before the meeting was adjourned.