If you’ve ever wanted to smash a pie in a cheerleader’s face or dunk a football player in a tank of chilly water, you’ll have the chance to do that and more on Saturday — all in support of a good cause.

The 31st annual event starts at 9:30 a.m. with a one-mile fun run at Daylis Stadium. Race fees cost $22.20. Runners can sign up online at tinyurl.com/57akprap or in-person at the park entrance, starting at 8:30 a.m.

The carnival kicks off at 10 a.m. and will continue until 4 p.m. with a variety of old-fashioned games, activities and tasty fares.

Saturday Live has raised about $2.8 million for K-12 schools since its debut, said Billings Education Foundation Events Coordinator ​​Holly Sessoms. This year, organizers hope to hit the $3 million mark.

To help make that happen, more than 60 schools, PTA groups, booster clubs and other supporters are hosting booths at the carnival.

Proceeds from each booth go directly to the school sponsoring it, Sessoms said. The money helps pay for educational and extracurricular needs, such as new technology, playground equipment, project supplies and team uniforms and travel.

This year, the Skyview High cheerleaders are lining up “victims,” those brave enough to take a pie to the face, to support their squad. They’re accepting nominations on Facebook for anyone who would like to see with a face full of whip cream.

“Let’s guess they’re going to get some teachers to take a pie to the face,” Sessoms said.

Football players from West High have stepped up to run one of this year’s new carnival attractions, the dunk tank, where they’ll take one cold dip for the team.

Meanwhile, students with Senior High’s drama and speech and debate clubs are bringing back two longtime Saturday Live favorites, the troll bridge and the haunted house.

A full list of booth sponsors and carnival activities is available on the Education Foundation’s website at efbps.org.

Tickets cost 50 cents each and are sold at the event. Carnival goers can get in on most games and activities for one to four tickets, Sessoms said. However, a few of the larger attractions, such as Big Sky Elementary’s rock climbing wall, take up to 10 tickets.

Still, Sessoms said, the carnival offers an affordable way for the whole family to have fun. And the money raised during the event supports education for almost 17,000 students who attend local public schools.

“It’s become a Billings tradition,” she said. “We have people who came as kids, now bringing their kids.”

Saturday Live also features free entertainment throughout the day with performances by local musicians and dancers. The lineup includes ZooMontana at 11:30 a.m., Atomic Circus at 12:30 p.m. and the ABC Band at 3 p.m.

To help people get to Pioneer Park without the hassle of looking for parking nearby, organizers are providing free shuttle service to from two locations. Starting at 9:45 a.m., buses will run on 15-minute loops from the Lincoln Center parking lot, 415 North 30th Street, and MSUB's Cisel parking lot on North 27th Street near the tennis dome.