Educator at juvenile detention facility in Billings receives national award for leadership

An educator at the Ted Lechner Youth Service Center in Billings is receiving a national award for his leadership on behavioral disorders and for inspiring students to achieve.

Until recently, minors at the juvenile detention center would frequently lose progress in their education while moving through the legal system. The site is also attached to a shelter care facility, which is like a low-security group home.

“One of the things that happens when a kid gets arrested and placed in detention is their education has historically stopped,” said Valarie Weber, executive director of the center. “It becomes a compounding problem.”

Lead educator Hank Richards was awarded the 2022 Outstanding Educator Award by the Midwest Symposium for Leadership in Behavior Disorders for his emphasis on high student expectations and for implementing positive behavior interactions and supports.

In other words, Richards has begun networking with local public schools and other juvenile facilities in the state so that minors don’t lose education – particularly when they are moving from facility to facility.

“We found that we have a lot of the same kids all of the time,” Richards said. “So we wanted to find a way to stay in contact, and it’s really been awesome to be able to transfer credits and to get records faster when you know someone on the other end.”

The state only requires that the center provides minors with an education, Weber said. Until about four years ago, that meant creating individualized lesson plans for every student or mailing print curriculum materials back and forth between home schools.

Now, students can video into their home school, in some cases, thanks to funding for computers and online monitoring tools. In other cases where students need to recover credits, the facility has adopted a program for students to make up for lost time in class.

The computer program is the same program that Billings Public Schools uses because they are funded through the same grant.

Richards collaborated with Judy Povilaitis, executive director of the student services division at SD2, who writes the grant annually. She also works with high-risk students in the public schools, like kids who are suspended long-term as well as young parents, so she relates to what he is working to achieve, she said.

“That’s very strenuous on a teacher to try to prepare all those lessons and individually teach all the kids,” Povilaitis said.

The premise of the computer program is that students can make up for lost time based on how much time they spent in a failed class, rather than restart it.

“If the expectation is you have to have 180 hours exposure to that content, and you miss 40 days because you’re skipping school, that’s why kids fail. Even if they could have aced the test, it’s all about what we call ‘seat time’,” Povilaitis said.

Students can access the program at any time and from any location with their login.

Weber emphasized that the HiSET test, which is an alternative way to graduate high school, is not a shortcut.

“When it comes to the actual work and the skill, it’s way easier to just go to high school, but most of these kids don’t have that option. Some of them are so far past it that they’re not going to be able to get caught up,” Weber said.

The average length of stay at the youth center is 30 to 45 days.

Positive environment

Richards and Weber have restructured the way they communicate with the kids and the way they motivate them to study. Rather than a list of “don’ts,” they focus on positive reinforcement.

A juvenile justice professor and researcher visits, helping to instill positive behavioral interventions. She is based at the University of Alabama.

She and others from the college visit facilities around the country as part of an initiative to improve the climate of behaviors in restrictive school settings. It is called project CLIMATE.

At the center in Billings, students earn “arrows” based on good behavior as individuals, as well as on a group level. Students spend that currency on meals from outside the facility, for example, or they can save up for better prizes.

This type of thinking is taught alongside balancing a checkbook with one of the teachers, Richards said.

Why “arrows” as currency? Because educators take the students to the archery range every week — at the Billings Rod and Gun club.

“It’s something positive for them to do, and a lot of them have never been involved in a school activity,” Richards said. “They find that they can do it and they are actually good at it.”

Shooting a bow requires self-discipline, focus, centering oneself, and calmness, Weber added. “There’s a lot of skills that are translatable.”

“It’s just different when you see them outside of the building, at the range,” Richards said, adding that one student recently earned second place in a tournament the group entered.

“It’s a highly, highly structured program,” Weber said. “They have to learn whistle commands from their instructors, and shooting.”

Instructors are certified through the National Archery in the Schools Program. About 2.4 million kids participate in the program nationwide.

The bottom line

“Every single one of those kids that we can turn to a high school diploma or equivalency is a person who’s probably going to get better employment, who’s going to have many more successes, and who’s going to be much less likely to continue in the criminal justice system,” Weber said.

A study of public school students in Utah found that an incidence of chronic absenteeism in a single year between eighth and 12th grade was associated with a seven-fold increase in the likelihood of dropping out, according to materials published by the U.S. Department of Education.

“Additionally, high school dropout, which chronically absent students are more likely to experience, has been linked to poor outcomes later in life, from poverty and diminished health to involvement in the criminal justice system,” according to data from 2015 to 2016.

“We still want to provide them with a good education because hopefully down the line, when they get things in a better place, they’ll have something to fall back on,” Povilaitis said.

