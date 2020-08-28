Edward Jones of CTA Architects, Red Lodge Mountain dies at 90

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Edward Jones was one of those people who took a great, big bite out of life.

He pioneered skiing in Montana and helped to establish Red Lodge Mountain. He transformed CTA Architects in Billings from a five-person shop to a national powerhouse. And, he never rested, returning to Montana State University to earn a master’s degree at age 80.

“Keeping up with Ed was something else,” his wife Merry Lee Olson said Friday.

Jones died Aug. 24 at age 90.

In his prime, Jones once in a single day skied the steep headwall on the Beartooth Pass, pedaled a bicycle 60 miles from Red Lodge to Billings, and then played 18 holes of golf.

"People would say, 'Oh, that Ed,'" said Olson, who is CEO of YWCA of Billings.

Jones was born in 1929 in North Dakota and moved to Lewistown, Montana, with his widowed mother and two younger brothers when he was five. He served in the Air Force during the Korean War and was honorably discharged from the Reserves in 1975 as a Major.

He was president of the Silver Run Ski Club, started the Grizzly Peak Ski Area now known as Red Lodge Mountain, and spent 35 years with CTA Architects.