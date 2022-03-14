Effort underway to open permanent low-barrier shelter in Billings

Craig Barthel, past site manager for Off the Streets, is working to develop a permanent and sustainable low barrier shelter with a goal to open the facility by the end of this year.

Barthel estimates there are 3,000 people experiencing homelessness in Billings, and for many, it only takes one triggering event to send them into homelessness.

Nikki, whose last name has been omitted for privacy reasons, was jolted into homelessness while heading towards a job opportunity in Yellowstone National Park.

In April 2021, Nikki made the decision to pack up her Jetta, say goodbye to her dad and her Chicago home to make the trek to Montana.

Things were going smoothly until she was sideswiped by a semi in Ballantine that totaled her car.

It was because of the accident that Nikki became stranded in Billings for four days. During that time she stayed at the Montana Rescue Mission, marking her first ever stay in a shelter.

But it took only a few days to get back on track and Nikki was on the road again, ready to start her new job. Then, six days into employment, Nikki was sexually assaulted.

“Now my car is totaled, my belongings are in flux and I’m experiencing a lot of trauma that I’ve never experienced before in my life,” Nikki said.

In May 2021, she came back to Billings and checked into Off the Streets.

Off the Streets opened in October 2020 as a temporary low barrier shelter and served as a quarantine and isolation space for Billings’ homeless population. The initial plans were to keep the shelter open for 12 months, but organizers were able to secure enough funding until Dec. 2021 when a sewage leak shut the shelter down permanently.

Now, there are hardly any low barrier options for Billings’ residents experiencing homelessness. Some have not had a shower since the Dec. 30 closure of Off the Streets, according to Barthel.

Establishing a permanent low barrier shelter has been a hot topic of conversation for about two and a half years among the 20 agencies that make up the Billings Continuum of Care, Barthel said.

“But nobody ever wants to do it because it’s a problem. It’s a risk … the folks that you’re serving are some of the most broken,” Barthel said.

In September 2021, paperwork was filed to create Off the Streets Corporation, the first step in opening a permanent low barrier shelter, and last October the organization was granted its nonprofit status.

Barthel is now looking for a donor. He hopes to secure a building that can house 300 people.

“I see this being a private individual that’s going to step up and say ‘I support what you’re doing. Here’s a check,’” Barthel said.

Once established, the funding will come from lease agreements with community partners who already provide emergency assistance. An agency or hospital will pay to reserve rooms that would be filled by someone with a motel voucher.

The goal is to meet people where they’re at and serve the most rejected from society, Barthel said. He added that the Community Crisis Center has a list of “no service” individuals that exceeds 100 names.

This means the new shelter will serve those who are barred from other services due to continued drug use, mental illness and more, said Jan Haider, board chair of Off the Streets Corporation and past president of the Billings Catholic School Foundation.

“Alcoholism is an illness, mental health illness is an illness, you can’t just say ‘stop it,’” Haider said.

The low barrier shelter aims to serve all who are experiencing chronic homelessness and extend services to those still using drugs, sexual and violent offenders, the physically handicapped, those with severe mental illness and couples and families wanting to stay together.

While drug and alcohol use won’t be permitted on the premises, guests will have space to store their belongings, including a personal supply of substances.

Once guests are ready to be connected to services, the Off the Streets team will provide transportation to agencies throughout town and act as an advocate for the client.

“Holding agencies accountable to do what they're funded to do … not making demands, but making demands,” Barthel said.

Nikki, who is still homeless but gearing up to start a new job in Billings, will help develop the new shelter because of the impactful experience she had at Off the Streets.

“I really just got to meet an exceptional group of people … I met some of my truest friends and you wouldn’t think that, in that situation you would kind of encounter that … but it was a place of, like, severe honesty,” she said. “We were all there living a very genuine experience there.”

