Efforts fail to launch recall vote against Yellowstone County commissioner

The signatures have been gathered and the effort to kick-start the potential recall of Yellowstone County Commissioner Don Jones fell well short of the state's requirements.

County resident Marty Connell, frustrated with Jones' move to investigate privatizing management at MetraPark, filed a recall petition with the county at the end of November.

Connell had until the first week of March to gather roughly 15,600 signatures — 15% of registered voters in Yellowstone County as of November 2020, which was 104,277 registered voters.

In the end, he gathered 1,348 signatures, 992 of which were accepted.

"It was an education for me," Connell said with a laugh.

In the end, he believes the efforts he and others made to gather signatures had a positive impact. More people have started paying attention to the county's debate on management privatization at MetraPark and more people are involved in the process, he said.

"We did have a good effect," he said.

Connell was motivated to launch the recall effort after feeling dismayed that initial discussions about whether to privatize management at the Metra appeared to happen without public input, and that once it was brought to the public it seemed to be a done deal.

At the county commissioners meeting in November, after Jones had presented his idea to explore privatization, Connell spoke out and warned Jones he might be the subject of a recall effort if he moved forward without slowing down to better study its merits.

The work to investigate the merits of privatization have moved along at a steady clip since November, but it's been a contentious process as the county's three commissioners have argued about the best way to do it.

On Wednesday, Oak View Group, a venue management and event programming company based in Los Angeles, and ASM Global, an international events and venue management company also based in L.A., visited Billings and toured MetraPark.

The county, which had first intended to request formal bids from companies wanting to take over management, instead asked simply for information and qualifications from the various companies.

So far it's just OVG and ASM Group that have expressed interest. Their qualifications packages are due to the county on March 21.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.