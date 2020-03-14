Elder Grove schools to close Monday

Elder Grove Schools, a K-8 district west of Billings, will close school Monday.
The move is an attempt to get in front of the wave of school closures sweeping the nation, said Superintendent Nathan Schmitz, though Montana hasn't made a move to close schools yet.
Schmitz acknowledged that it could be a rocky transition to a potential long-term closure and wanted to give staff time to prepare.
"We want us to be as prepared as we need to be if the closure came from the state," he said. That includes having teachers prepare to send home work or try to teach online, preparing the food service program to operate during a shutdown, and ironing out plans to provide targeted student services.
State education officials have encouraged schools to plan for a possible shutdown, and said they should attempt to continue student learning through virtual options or sending coursework home with students.
The Montana University System previously announced it would switch to online-only instruction on March 23, though campuses will remain open.
"There are, of course, some limits to virtual learning," Schmitz said, especially for younger students, and the district is concerned about equity issues like students without internet access. Experts across the nation have raised similar concerns.
Elder Grove trustees signed off on the Monday closure during an emergency board meeting Friday night.
At least 17 states have closed their schools for periods ranging from a few days to Washington's 38-day shutdown. The CDC has recommended different timelines for closures depending on the situation, but in the event of significant community spread, it recommended that schools may have to close for 4-8 weeks.
So far in Montana, state officials haven't made a move to shutter schools. Several districts have limited activities; SD2 has banned out-of-state travel and shut down several large indoor events. Missoula halted all student activities.
SD2 also rolled out a plan to continue to provide meals in the event of a school closure. The current plan includes three middle schools that will offer grab-and-go breakfast from 7:45 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. if there's a closure — Castle Rock, Riverside, and Lewis and Clark.