Elder Grove schools to close Monday

Elder Grove Schools, a K-8 district west of Billings, will close school Monday.

The move is an attempt to get in front of the wave of school closures sweeping the nation, said Superintendent Nathan Schmitz, though Montana hasn't made a move to close schools yet.

Schmitz acknowledged that it could be a rocky transition to a potential long-term closure and wanted to give staff time to prepare.

"We want us to be as prepared as we need to be if the closure came from the state," he said. That includes having teachers prepare to send home work or try to teach online, preparing the food service program to operate during a shutdown, and ironing out plans to provide targeted student services.

State education officials have encouraged schools to plan for a possible shutdown, and said they should attempt to continue student learning through virtual options or sending coursework home with students.

The Montana University System previously announced it would switch to online-only instruction on March 23, though campuses will remain open.