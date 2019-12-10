The failure of electrical wiring in a home on the 300 block of Third Street West early Tuesday morning caused a fire that resulted in extensive damage to the residence.
The accidental fire burned a hole through the roof and caused "extreme fire damage to the attic," in addition to smoke damage upstairs according to a Billings Fire Department press release.
The fire was reported at about 1:19 a.m. and the house was occupied at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported, according to the Billings Fire Department.
Deputy Fire Marshal Andrew McLain estimated the property and content loss to be about $120,000. The property is insured, but its contents are not.