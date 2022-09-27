Electricity in the air: A science teacher's hands-on study in hydroponics

A hint of pepper contrasts with the sweet smell of greenhouse morning dew in Michael Thomas’s seventh-grade science class, and there is electricity in the air only excited kids and UV lights can produce. A curious green ring encircles tables, where 20 young students are seated, talking about, of all things, vegetables.

Beginning five years ago, Thomas, and his seventh grade classes at Ben Steele Middle School, have been using hydroponics to grow all types of fruits, vegetables and herbs. Thomas then takes the garden and incorporates that into his day-to-day lessons.

The goal is to foster excitement and curiosity in what they learn, by getting the students heads out of the books and their hands into gardening.

“All kids are hands on learners and what is more hands on than growing your own plant,” said Thomas.

Hydroponics is the practice of growing plants without soil, usually within water and nutrient solutions. Each student grows their own plant that they then must monitor and care for. Different plants require different conditions to grow, so there is a diverse range of experiences across each student. The majority of students chose to grow different types of lettuce, but a few chose to grow carrots, basil or even tomatoes. Some students have had their plant thrive the first time around, and unfortunately some students have had to begin again when their plant did not survive.

The excitement and buzz around Mr. Thomas’s class is unmistakable and remarkable. He has done the impossible and inspired his class to not only eat their fruits and vegetables, but actually enjoy eating them.

“Ninety percent of what we grow is lettuce, but that is still pretty cool,” says fifth period student Lauren. “Most of the stuff we grow tastes really peppery for some reason,” she said with a laugh.

For some this is more than a class project, it is something that they have actually come to care about a great deal, so much so, that many will come in after or even before school to take care of their plant.

The most recent unit of Mr. Thomas’s fifth period was on the human digestive system and how that can be affected by different foods. While there was quite the excretion of giggles, each student had an incredible understanding of their gut.

“It is pretty cool that it is a project that they start from nothing, which they then get to show off. It is better than learning out of a book. The sixth graders are even waiting until seventh grade so that they can try it,” said Thomas.

As expected, the hydroponics project takes a lot of funding. The students are constantly fundraising throughout the year and want to see it grow, and rely on a lot of donations outside of the school to keep the project going. Eventually, Mr. Thomas wants the project to expand to a farmers market, and into the school cafeteria. At least the cafeteria will not have to spend money on pepper if it all works out.