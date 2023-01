The Billings Chapter of Walleyes Unlimited will hold a fishing seminar on Jan. 14 at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Vern Gagnon, of Reel Therapy Guide Service, will discuss use of your fishing electronics and trolling presentations.

A light lunch will be provided. The cost is $30 per person. A limit of 50 people may attend. For a ticket or more information, call Bob Klein at 406-860-9192.