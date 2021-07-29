Elementary students bring Apsáalooke creation story to life at MSUB

The wind danced across MSU Billings’ Petro Theatre on Wednesday as elementary-age students told the Crow tribe’s creation story in an effort to keep their traditions alive.

“We are trying to bring Indigenous arts into the classroom,” teacher and organizer Lucy Real Bird said. “Science and history play into it. Our students can get a better understanding of our elements of water, ground, and wind.”

The Apsáalooke creation story, specifically the Medicine Crow version, is an oral account passed down through generations of Crow people. As the pandemic limited the ability to share it, members of the tribe prioritized the play to better educate the performers and audience alike.

Twenty students took part in the hour-long presentation, which starts in complete darkness with a character named Old Man Coyote. Like many other creation stories, the nothingness expanded to list the basic elements held true to Crow culture: wind, water and earth.

“These were what we learned before Lewis and Clark, before television and radio,” elder Henry Real Bird said. “It is great to hear it again today, but there are still many we have lost from the past.”