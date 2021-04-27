Eli Young Band to play MontanaFair

Eli Young Band will play MontanaFair Sunday August 15.
The 2021 MontanaFair begins August 13 with Sneak-a-Peek night and rides out at midnight August 21st.
Tickets go on sale Friday, April 30 at MontanaFair.com.
EYB has always been unique in modern country music as a true band of brothers who cling fast to their Texas roots and has maintained an impressive trajectory with singles earning Billboard 's #1 Country Song of the Year and ACM Awards Song of the Year . They have previously earned multiple nominations from GRAMMY, CMA, CMT, ACA and Teen Choice Awards.
For more information, go to the MontanaFair and MetraPark Facebook pages.