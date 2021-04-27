 Skip to main content
Eli Young Band to play MontanaFair
Eli Young Band to play MontanaFair

Eli Young Band will play MontanaFair Sunday August 15.

The 2021 MontanaFair begins August 13 with Sneak-a-Peek night and rides out at midnight August 21st. 

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 30 at MontanaFair.com. 

EYB has always been unique in modern country music as a true band of brothers who cling fast to their Texas roots and has maintained an impressive trajectory with singles earning Billboard 's #1 Country Song of the Year and ACM Awards Song of the Year . They have previously earned multiple nominations from GRAMMY, CMA, CMT, ACA and Teen Choice Awards.

For more information, go to the MontanaFair and MetraPark Facebook pages. 

